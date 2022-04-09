Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,861. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

