Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report $34.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.45 million and the highest is $34.71 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $167.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.
EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 247,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,271. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
