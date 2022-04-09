Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report $34.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.45 million and the highest is $34.71 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $167.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.45. 247,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,271. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

