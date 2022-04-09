Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

