Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

