Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

BE traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,336. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

