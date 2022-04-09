Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.96. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

BIDU traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.76. 2,537,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,391. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

