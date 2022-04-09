Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

YUM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

