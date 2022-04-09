Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $13,221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,438,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $40.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

