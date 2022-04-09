Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

