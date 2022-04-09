Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CAG stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.