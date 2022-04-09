Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

