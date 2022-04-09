Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 20.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

