Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Shares of DPZ opened at $394.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.46 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

