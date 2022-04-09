Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 89,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

