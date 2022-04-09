Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 214,841 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 727,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 148,711 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.