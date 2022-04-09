Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 143,345 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

