Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $954,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $4,886,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $70.08. 1,642,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

