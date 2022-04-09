Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $788,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,325. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

