Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $426,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.46. 1,268,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.98 and its 200-day moving average is $379.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

