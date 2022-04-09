Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,557 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $173.17.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.