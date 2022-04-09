Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $401.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,924. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.06.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.