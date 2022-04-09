Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $401.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,924. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

