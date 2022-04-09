Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 48,046 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

V traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

