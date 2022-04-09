Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,690 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. 1,839,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

