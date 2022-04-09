Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,055 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

INTU stock traded down $11.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.