Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 304,942 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

