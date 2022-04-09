Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

