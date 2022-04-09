Xponance Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

