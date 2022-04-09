Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.