Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

