Xponance Inc. Buys 3,881 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

