Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

