Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,789,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

