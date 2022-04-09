XML Financial LLC Invests $252,000 in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.98 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

