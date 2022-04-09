XML Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 88,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,355.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

