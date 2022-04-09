XML Financial LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

