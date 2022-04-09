Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Xerox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

