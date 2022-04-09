Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XHR. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

XHR opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

