Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

