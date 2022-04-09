Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 3,596 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $4,107.66.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $36,593.75.

QRHC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

