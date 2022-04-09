Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,386,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 404,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

