Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $42,600.06 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.75 billion and $162.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $42,600.06 or 1.00014395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008985 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 275,930 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

