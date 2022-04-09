WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

WPP opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

