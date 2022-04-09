WOWswap (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,362.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $49,362.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00010019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

