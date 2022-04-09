Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $31,196.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

