Wolfe Research Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Underperform

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

