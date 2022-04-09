WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

