WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 1.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 55,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 205,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.