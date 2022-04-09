WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 1.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 55,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 205,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.