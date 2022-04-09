William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.50. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

KMX opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

