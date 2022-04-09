West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.21

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 13213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

WJRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

