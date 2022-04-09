West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.21

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 13213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

WJRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

