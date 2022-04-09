West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

